Southland foes meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) and the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks second-worst in the FCS (521.3 yards allowed per game), SE Louisiana has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 81st in the FCS offensively totaling 304.3 yards per game. Houston Christian has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 39.3 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, posting 31.7 points per contest (28th-ranked).

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Houston Christian 304.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (88th) 521.3 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (79th) 99.0 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.7 (88th) 205.3 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.3 (83rd) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement has 387 pass yards for SE Louisiana, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 44 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 141 yards (47.0 per game) with one score. He has also caught 11 passes for 105 yards.

Derrick Graham Jr. has carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Darius Lewis has hauled in 14 catches for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Da'Shun Hugley has a total of 83 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 494 yards on 35-of-63 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Champ Dozier's team-high 221 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 67 receiving yards (22.3 per game) on four catches.

RJ Smith has racked up 52 yards (on 11 carries).

Karl Reynolds' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 catches on 11 targets with three touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has four receptions (on one target) for a total of 78 yards (26.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

