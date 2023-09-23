How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Southland foes meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) and the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.
Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks second-worst in the FCS (521.3 yards allowed per game), SE Louisiana has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 81st in the FCS offensively totaling 304.3 yards per game. Houston Christian has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 39.3 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, posting 31.7 points per contest (28th-ranked).
We give more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hammond, Louisiana
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 4 Games
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- NC State vs Virginia
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- SMU vs TCU
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- UCLA vs Utah
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Florida State vs Clemson
- BYU vs Kansas
- Maryland vs Michigan State
SE Louisiana vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics
|SE Louisiana
|Houston Christian
|304.3 (74th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|286.0 (88th)
|521.3 (126th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|380.0 (79th)
|99.0 (96th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|110.7 (88th)
|205.3 (56th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|175.3 (83rd)
|3 (108th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (108th)
|1 (32nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (63rd)
SE Louisiana Stats Leaders
- Zachary Clement has 387 pass yards for SE Louisiana, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 44 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 141 yards (47.0 per game) with one score. He has also caught 11 passes for 105 yards.
- Derrick Graham Jr. has carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards (18.7 per game).
- Darius Lewis has hauled in 14 catches for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .
- Da'Shun Hugley has a total of 83 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two passes.
Houston Christian Stats Leaders
- Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 494 yards on 35-of-63 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Champ Dozier's team-high 221 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 67 receiving yards (22.3 per game) on four catches.
- RJ Smith has racked up 52 yards (on 11 carries).
- Karl Reynolds' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 catches on 11 targets with three touchdowns.
- AJ Wilson has four receptions (on one target) for a total of 78 yards (26.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
Rep your team with officially licensed SE Louisiana or Houston Christian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.