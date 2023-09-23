Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0) meet the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Utah vs. UCLA?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 20, Utah 19

UCLA 20, Utah 19 Utah has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Utes have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This is the first time UCLA will play as an underdog this season.

The Bruins have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Utes a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (+3.5)



UCLA (+3.5) Utah has covered the spread once this season.

The Utes have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCLA has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) No Utah game this season has ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.3 points per game, 12.8 points more than the over/under of 52.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 29.7 31 27 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 66.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 36 41 31 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.