Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (85-70) and Kansas City Royals (53-102) going head-to-head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 24.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (11-12) versus the Royals and Steven Cruz.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 109 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 18 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 13-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

