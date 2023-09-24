Arike Ogunbowale will be up against the Las Vegas Aces when the Dallas Wings (22-18) square off against the Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Las Vegas picked up a 92-70 victory over Chicago. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson, who finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and four blocks, while Jackie Young added 15 points, six assists and three steals. Dallas enters this matchup having won against Atlanta in their last game 101-74. They were led by Ogunbowale (20 PTS, 7 AST, 46.7 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (13 PTS, 6 AST, 41.7 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-600 to win)

Aces (-600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+425 to win)

Wings (+425 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are the third-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (87.9 per game) and ninth in points conceded (84.9).

Dallas is the best team in the league in rebounds per game (38.7) and best in rebounds conceded (32.1).

This season the Wings are ranked fifth in the WNBA in assists at 20.3 per game.

At 13.1 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced, Dallas is fifth and fourth in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.8). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 31.7%.

In 2023 Dallas is third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.0%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

At home the Wings average 88.3 points per game, 0.9 more than away (87.4). Defensively they concede 86.7 points per game at home, 3.5 more than on the road (83.2).

Dallas pulls down the same number of rebounds per game at home as away (38.7), and it allows fewer rebounds at home (31.1) than on the road (33.1).

The Wings collect 1.7 more assists per game at home (21.2) than on the road (19.5).

This season Dallas is committing more turnovers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.3) than away (13.9).

At home the Wings make 6.2 treys per game, 1.2 less than away (7.4). They shoot 29.4% from beyond the arc at home, 4.5% lower than away (33.9%).

At home Dallas gives up 9.0 treys per game, 1.5 more than on the road (7.5). The team concedes 36.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.8% higher than away (35.1%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Wings have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Wings have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas is 23-18-0 against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more, Dallas has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Wings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.