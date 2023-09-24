Review the injury report for the New Orleans Saints (2-0), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Saints ready for their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM .

The Saints' last game was a 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In their most recent outing, the Packers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 25-24.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Hamstring Out Taysom Hill QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Foster Moreau TE Ankle Out Paulson Adebo CB Hamstring Out Ugo Amadi S Knee Questionable Jordan Howden DB Finger Full Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Questionable Lukas Van Ness LB Elbow Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Saints vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Saints Season Insights (2022)

On defense, the Saints were a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. They ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

New Orleans compiled 19.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, surrendering 20.3 points per game.

The Saints ranked 16th in passing yards last season (217.2 per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans ranked 19th in run offense (116.6 rushing yards per game) and 24th in run defense (130.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

The Saints had the second-worst turnover margin in the league last season at -11, forcing 14 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 25 times (27th in NFL).

Saints vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-1)

Packers (-1) Moneyline: Packers (-115), Saints (-105)

Packers (-115), Saints (-105) Total: 42 points

