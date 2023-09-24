How to Watch Saints vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-0) hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Saints
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Saints Insights (2022)
- Last season the Saints averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Packers surrendered (21.8).
- The Saints racked up just 2.7 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Packers gave up per matchup (336.5) last season.
- New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last season, 22.9 fewer than the 139.5 Green Bay allowed per outing.
- The Saints turned the ball over 25 times last season, one more turnover than the Packers forced (24).
Saints Away Performance (2022)
- The Saints' average points scored (17.3) and allowed (20) away from home a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 19.4 and 20.3, respectively.
- The Saints' average yards gained away from home (325.8) were lower than their overall average (333.8). But their average yards conceded away from home (330.4) were higher than overall (314.8).
- New Orleans accumulated 230.9 passing yards per game in road games (13.7 more than its overall average), and gave up 197.5 in away games (13.1 more than overall).
- The Saints accumulated 94.9 rushing yards per game in road games (21.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 132.9 in road games (2.4 more than overall).
- The Saints converted 38.3% of third downs on the road last year (1.9% lower than their overall average), and conceded 40% away from home (1.6% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 16-15
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Carolina
|W 20-17
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.