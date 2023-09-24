The Green Bay Packers play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.

Check out player props for the best contributors in this game between the Packers and the Saints.

Taysom Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +500

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taysom Hill - 34.5 (-113) - Michael Thomas - - 52.5 (-113) Derek Carr 230.5 (-113) 2.5 (-102) - Tony Jones Jr. - 20.5 (-113) - Juwan Johnson - - 27.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 67.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 40.5 (-113) Kendre Miller - 37.5 (-113) -

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 49.5 (-113) - Jordan Love 207.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Luke Musgrave - - 25.5 (-113)

