The New Orleans Saints (2-0) are listed as only 2-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. This contest has an over/under of 42.5 points.

The Packers' betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Saints. As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Packers, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-2) 42.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-2) 42.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

New Orleans vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Packers Betting Insights

Against the spread, New Orleans was 6-10-0 last year.

The Saints were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Last year, six of New Orleans' 17 games went over the point total.

Green Bay had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Packers went 4-7 ATS as 2-point favorites or greater last year.

Last year, eight of Green Bay's 17 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.