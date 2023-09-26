Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, who play on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:05 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-140). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 82 of its 157 games with a total this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 9-11-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 47-29 29-22 54-49 56-50 27-21

