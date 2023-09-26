Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to take down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when the teams square off on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 217 home runs.

Fueled by 508 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 806.

The Astros have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.277 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (9-4) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Brown Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

