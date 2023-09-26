Chas McCormick vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .278.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (71 of 109), with multiple hits 31 times (28.4%).
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (17.4%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 46 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.285
|AVG
|.272
|.353
|OBP
|.364
|.534
|SLG
|.472
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|55/22
|12
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.058 WHIP ranks third, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
