Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .280.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 88 of 122 games this year (72.1%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games.

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .263 AVG .295 .296 OBP .324 .352 SLG .459 14 XBH 24 2 HR 7 12 RBI 31 28/11 K/BB 38/8 1 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings