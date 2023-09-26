How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, September 26
There is one matchup on today's Serie A schedule, US Lecce taking on Juventus.
Info on live coverage of today's Serie A action is available for you.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Juventus vs US Lecce
US Lecce (3-2-0) is on the road to match up with Juventus (3-1-1) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-225)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+600)
- Draw: (+320)
