On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .285 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.

In 67.6% of his games this year (69 of 102), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 21.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .328 AVG .236 .349 OBP .266 .624 SLG .455 27 XBH 18 14 HR 9 35 RBI 25 37/4 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings