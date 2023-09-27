Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, September 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 90 walks while batting .259.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

In 98 of 157 games this season (62.4%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 43 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 157), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (38.9%), with two or more RBI in 23 of them (14.6%).

He has scored a run in 76 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 76 .250 AVG .267 .358 OBP .363 .405 SLG .457 22 XBH 32 11 HR 13 42 RBI 54 37/48 K/BB 48/42 4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings