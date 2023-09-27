Jeremy Pena vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .268.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this season (96 of 145), with at least two hits 43 times (29.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (6.9%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven home a run in 36 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 42.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|68
|.249
|AVG
|.287
|.321
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.401
|24
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|25
|51/25
|K/BB
|77/16
|10
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 179 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Miller (8-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.