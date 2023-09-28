Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Grant Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Beekman Charter School at Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 28

6:50 PM CT on September 28 Location: Montgomery, LA

Montgomery, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Buckeye High School at Grant High School