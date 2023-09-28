Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Landry Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Landry Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakdale High School at St. Edmund Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Eunice, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Opelousas Sr High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.