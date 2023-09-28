Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the New Orleans Saints are No. 14 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Saints are 14th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), much higher than their computer rankings (22nd).
- The Saints have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +4000 at the start of the season to +4000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Saints have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.
- The Saints have yet to hit the over this season.
- The Saints have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Saints rank 20th in total offense (314.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (288 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this season.
Saints Impact Players
- Chris Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 65.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- Rashid Shaheed has nine receptions for 152 yards (50.7 per game) and one TD in three games.
- In three games, Tony Jones Jr. has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two scores.
- Alontae Taylor has been causing chaos on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended for the Saints.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|W 20-17
|+30000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|L 18-17
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
