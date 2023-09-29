Astros vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) and Houston Astros (87-72) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on September 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-8) to the mound, while J.P. France (11-6) will answer the bell for the Astros.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Astros have won in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 16-11 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (816 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|W 8-3
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
