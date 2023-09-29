Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023

9:40 PM ET

Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 220 home runs.

Fueled by 515 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 816 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Jose Urquidy (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw three scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the Kansas City Royals.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In nine starts, Urquidy has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 3.8 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

