Houston Astros (87-72) will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) at Chase Field on Friday, September 29 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 42 out of the 69 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 39-23 record (winning 62.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Astros have come away with 23 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 16-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +850 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.