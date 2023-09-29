Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Kyle Tucker and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Houston Astros matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 159 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 79 walks and 111 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .282/.369/.515 slash line on the season.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 158 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .259/.362/.431 on the season.

Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .095 with three walks.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-8) to the mound for his 34th start this season.

He has started 33 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 19 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 15th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Sep. 24 6.0 3 0 0 8 2 vs. Giants Sep. 19 5.0 6 4 4 6 3 at Mets Sep. 13 5.0 8 7 6 4 2 at Cubs Sep. 8 9.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 5.1 8 5 5 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 29 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 75 RBI (161 total hits). He has stolen 51 bases.

He's slashing .289/.363/.511 on the year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .261/.336/.503 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0

