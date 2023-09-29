High school football is on the schedule this week in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Sulphur High School at Sam Houston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lake Charles, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Barbe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lake Charles, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

