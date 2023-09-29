We have 2023 high school football action in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Logansport High School at Red River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Coushatta, LA

Coushatta, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at North DeSoto High School