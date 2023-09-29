This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Ponchatoula High School at Northshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Slidell, LA

Slidell, LA Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fontainebleau High School at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Covington, LA

Covington, LA Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Archbishop Hannan High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Hammond, LA

Hammond, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandeville High School at Slidell High School