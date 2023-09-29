CUSA opponents will clash when the UTEP Miners (1-4) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTEP 27, Louisiana Tech 25

UTEP 27, Louisiana Tech 25 UTEP has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-2).

The Miners are 0-0 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Louisiana Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs are this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Miners a 52.4% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTEP (-1)



UTEP (-1) UTEP has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Miners have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Thus far in 2023 Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game just once this season.

In the Louisiana Tech's five games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 45 points per game, 5.5 points fewer than the over/under of 50.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 53.5 50.7 Implied Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.3 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 61.2 55.5 Implied Total AVG 37.8 37.3 38.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.