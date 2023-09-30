The Arizona Diamondbacks will send a hot-hitting Corbin Carroll to the plate against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+100). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

Houston has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 17-11 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 83 of its 160 chances.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 49-30 29-22 56-50 58-51 27-21

