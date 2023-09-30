Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh-best in baseball with 220 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Astros have the third-best batting average in the league (.260).

Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (818 total runs).

The Astros rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Astros average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Verlander is looking to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Verlander will look to continue a 20-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.