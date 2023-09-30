When the Houston Astros (88-72) square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 30 at 8:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Astros have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 111 times and won 59, or 53.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 55-48 (53.4%).

Houston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 1-5 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 26-38 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Michael Brantley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd

