Chas McCormick vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 73 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 39 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (46 of 111), with two or more runs 10 times (9.0%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.285
|AVG
|.272
|.353
|OBP
|.365
|.534
|SLG
|.465
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|57/22
|12
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 15th, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
