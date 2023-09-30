Best Bets & Odds for the Fresno State vs. Nevada Game – Saturday, September 30
MWC rivals will do battle when the No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) battle the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, California. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Fresno State vs. Nevada?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Fresno State 41, Nevada 19
- Fresno State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- This season, Nevada has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have been at least a +1200 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- The Bulldogs have a 96.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Nevada (+25.5)
- Fresno State is undefeated against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 25.5 points or more.
- Nevada has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 25.5 points or more (in two chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50.5)
- Fresno State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points twice this season.
- Every game featuring Nevada this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 55.8 points per game, 5.3 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Fresno State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|47.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|38
|26
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Nevada
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.5
|58.5
|61.5
|Implied Total AVG
|44.7
|44
|45
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
