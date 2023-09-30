The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) and the Grambling Tigers (2-2) play at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Prairie View A&M owns the 87th-ranked scoring offense this season (19 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 42 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Grambling ranks 30th in the FCS (402.8 total yards per game) and 53rd on the other side of the ball (331.8 total yards allowed per game).

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Grambling Prairie View A&M 402.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (40th) 331.8 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459 (117th) 182 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (33rd) 220.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (72nd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has racked up 874 yards on 59.3% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Chance Williams is his team's leading rusher with 44 carries for 373 yards, or 93.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Floyd Chalk IV has rushed for 199 yards on 46 carries with four touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has registered 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 212 (53 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Lyndon Rash has totaled 167 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Tylon Williams' four catches (on five targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has recorded 703 yards (175.8 ypg) on 51-of-90 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has racked up 299 yards on 59 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Caleb Johnson has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 182 yards (45.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 10 receptions for 204 yards (51 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Trejon Spiller has reeled in eight passes while averaging 28 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jahquan Bloomfield has hauled in four catches for 98 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

