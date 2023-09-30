Our computer model predicts the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Huntington Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (+11) Over (48.5) Minnesota 33, Louisiana 24

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Ragin' Cajuns games have hit the over in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average point total for Louisiana this season is 7.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Golden Gophers haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Minnesota has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when they are at least 11-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, 2.7 higher than the average total in Minnesota games this season.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.3 21 19 8 23.5 34 Louisiana 38.8 27.5 41.5 25.5 36 29.5

