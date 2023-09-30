The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Minnesota is putting up 21.3 points per game on offense this season (106th in the FBS), and is allowing 21 points per game (50th) on the defensive side of the ball. Louisiana's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 38.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 27.5 points per game, which ranks 90th.

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Louisiana Minnesota 479.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341 (99th) 334.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (72nd) 238.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (39th) 241.3 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.8 (122nd) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 5 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has compiled 508 yards (127 yards per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 77 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 33 times for 311 yards (77.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dre'lyn Washington has collected 191 yards (on 21 carries) with one touchdown.

Harvey Broussard has collected 12 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 147 (36.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has collected 140 receiving yards (35 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Robert Williams' 17 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 599 pass yards for Minnesota, completing 55.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 75 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darius Taylor has 532 rushing yards on 87 carries with four touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has collected 136 yards on 30 attempts.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 16 catches for 196 yards (49 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Daniel Jackson has caught 15 passes for 163 yards (40.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Lemeke Brockington has been the target of nine passes and racked up five receptions for 73 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

