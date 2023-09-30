On Saturday, Michael Brantley (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Brantley has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Brantley has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .318 AVG .276 .348 OBP .267 .455 SLG .448 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings