The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) will battle the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Minnesota vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Louisiana?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 36, Louisiana 21

Minnesota 36, Louisiana 21 Minnesota is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Golden Gophers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Louisiana won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers an 81.8% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-11)



Minnesota (-11) Minnesota has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more.

Louisiana has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Minnesota vs. Louisiana matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, every game Louisiana has played finished with a combined score over 48.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.1 points per game, 11.6 points more than the total of 48.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.5 46 Implied Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 56 55.5 Implied Total AVG 34.8 39.5 30 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.