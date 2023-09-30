The SE Louisiana Lions (0-4) hit the road to match up against the Tarleton State Texans (3-1) at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks worst in the FCS (528.3 yards allowed per game), SE Louisiana has put up better results offensively, ranking 79th in the FCS offensively putting up 318.3 yards per game. Tarleton State's defense ranks 41st in the FCS with 314.8 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by piling up 429.3 total yards per game.

SE Louisiana vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

SE Louisiana vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Tarleton State 318.3 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (14th) 528.3 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (54th) 81.5 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.5 (41st) 236.8 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (19th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has recorded 560 yards (140.0 ypg) on 46-of-76 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Harlan Dixon has compiled 157 rushing yards on 40 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 108 yards (27.0 per game) on 12 catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has racked up 81 yards on 20 carries.

Darius Lewis' leads his squad with 229 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 22 targets).

Da'Shun Hugley has put up a 128-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on six targets.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis leads Tarleton State with 1,044 yards on 72-of-129 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Derrel Kelley III is his team's leading rusher with 48 carries for 282 yards, or 70.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kayvon Britten has piled up 240 yards (on 51 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson's 288 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 14 targets with five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has racked up 275 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) on 31 receptions.

Jaden Smith's seven grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

