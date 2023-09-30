The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Jaguars (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field in a SWAC showdown.

UAPB is putting up 16.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 99th in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 75th, giving up 29.3 points per game. Southern ranks 20th-worst in points per game on offense (14.7), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in points surrendered per contest (17).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on UAPB Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: UAPB Sports Network

UAPB Sports Network City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Southern vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Southern UAPB 174 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.8 (65th) 159 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (112th) 43.7 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.8 (66th) 130.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has racked up 368 yards on 53.4% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Gary Quarles has rushed for 66 yards on 26 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kendric Rhymes is a key figure in this offense, with 33 rushing yards on eight carries and 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) on six catches with one touchdown

Jailon Howard's 84 receiving yards (28 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four catches on three targets.

Chandler Whitfield has racked up 58 reciving yards (19.3 ypg) this season.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has thrown for 528 yards (132 ypg) to lead UAPB, completing 70.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Johness Davis has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 283 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on six catches for 66 yards (16.5 per game).

BJ Curry has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 127 yards (31.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis' 168 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 14 receptions and one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 157-yard season so far, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Michael Jamerson's four grabs are good enough for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAPB or Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.