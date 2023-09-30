The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) host an AAC clash against the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane ranks 72nd in points scored this season (28.5 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 16 points allowed per game. UAB's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 36.3 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 75th with 28 points per contest.

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Tulane vs. UAB Key Statistics

Tulane UAB 375 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (110th) 132.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.8 (110th) 242.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (17th) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has 485 yards passing for Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 245 yards on 50 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 26 times for 109 yards (27.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 345 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (57.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has a total of 130 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has been a dual threat for UAB this season. He has 1,206 passing yards (301.5 per game) while completing 75.1% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 116 yards (29 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Jacobs, has carried the ball 37 times for 154 yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his squad with 185 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has caught eight passes and compiled 180 receiving yards (45 per game).

Samario Rudolph's 15 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 134 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

