The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) square off against a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Appalachian State is putting up 442.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 36th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers rank 49th, giving up 333.8 yards per game. UL Monroe's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 14.7 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 70th with 24.7 points allowed per contest.

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

UL Monroe Appalachian State 301.7 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.5 (45th) 383.7 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.8 (46th) 206.3 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.5 (23rd) 95.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.0 (65th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 165 yards (55.0 ypg) while completing 44.4% of his passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 69 yards .

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 22 carries for 220 yards, or 73.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 185 yards across 30 carries.

Tyrone Howell has hauled in 172 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has five receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 56 yards (18.7 yards per game) this year.

Nyny Davis' 10 targets have resulted in five receptions for 25 yards.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 890 yards (222.5 ypg) on 72-of-125 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 83 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Nate Noel has 529 rushing yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 119 yards (29.8 per game).

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 13 catches for 205 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DaShaun Davis has put up a 170-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 21 targets.

Dalton Stroman has compiled seven catches for 124 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.