Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) versus the Houston Astros (89-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (9-5) for the Astros and Kyle Nelson (7-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 60 (53.6%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 30-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Houston has scored 819 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Astros Schedule