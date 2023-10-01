You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and others on the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday at Chase Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Javier Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (9-5) for his 31st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 30 starts this season.

Javier has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Sep. 26 4.2 3 4 3 6 3 vs. Orioles Sep. 20 5.0 3 1 1 11 2 at Royals Sep. 15 5.0 5 3 2 6 1 vs. Padres Sep. 9 4.0 4 4 4 5 3 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 6.0 4 3 3 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristian Javier's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 111 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.369/.512 so far this year.

Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .261/.363/.432 slash line so far this year.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and two walks.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He's also swiped 53 bases.

He has a .287/.363/.508 slash line on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.