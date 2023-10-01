Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Diamondbacks on October 1, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and others on the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday at Chase Field.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Javier Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (9-5) for his 31st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 30 starts this season.
- Javier has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|4.2
|3
|4
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 20
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at Royals
|Sep. 15
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 9
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 111 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.369/.512 so far this year.
- Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .261/.363/.432 slash line so far this year.
- Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and two walks.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He's also swiped 53 bases.
- He has a .287/.363/.508 slash line on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.333/.497 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|0
