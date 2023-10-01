The Houston Astros (89-72) carry a three-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (9-5, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Kyle Nelson (7-3, 3.88 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-5, 4.67 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-3, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros' Javier (9-5) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 30 games.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Javier has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 30 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Nelson

Nelson (7-3) pitches first for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

He has a 3.88 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .261 against him over his 67 games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.