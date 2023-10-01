The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) square off against the New York Jets (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming matchup versus Jets, see the article below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Chiefs vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In three games this season, the Jets have trailed after the first quarter in every contest.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 16 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up two points on average in the second quarter.

The Jets have been outscored in the second quarter in all three contests this season.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in all three games this season.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging eight points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is surrendering zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

The Jets have been outscored in the third quarter two times and won one time in three games this season.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have lost the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the fourth quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging two points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Jets have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been leading after the first half in all three games this year, and they've gone 2-1 in those games.

Through all three games this season, the Jets have trailed after the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have lost the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the second half.

Through three games this year, the Jets have been outscored in the second half one time (0-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (1-1).

