The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visit the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Jets Insights

The Chiefs score 26 points per game, 5.7 more than the Jets surrender per matchup (20.3).

This season New York scores just 0.7 more points per game (14) than Kansas City gives up (13.3).

The Chiefs collect 39 more yards per game (390.3) than the Jets give up per contest (351.3).

New York racks up 55.7 fewer yards per game (225) than Kansas City allows per contest (280.7).

This season, the Chiefs run for 14.6 fewer yards per game (114.7) than the Jets allow per outing (129.3).

New York rushes for 91.3 yards per game, 11.4 fewer than the 102.7 Kansas City allows per outing.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

This season New York has turned the ball over five times, one more than Kansas City's takeaways (4).

Chiefs Away Performance

Kansas City accumulated fewer passing yards on the road last season (292.3 per game) than it did overall (297.8), and conceded more (235.6 per game) than overall (220.9).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score more points at home (16 per game) than they do overall (14), and concede fewer points at home (15.5 per game) than overall (20.3).

At home, the Jets accumulate more yards (230 per game) than they do overall (225). They also allow fewer yards at home (336) than they do overall (351.3).

New York accumulates 125 passing yards per game at home (8.7 fewer than overall), and gives up 209 at home (13 fewer than overall).

The Jets pick up more rushing yards at home (105 per game) than they do overall (91.3), and concede fewer at home (127 per game) than overall (129.3).

At home, the Jets successfully convert more third downs (25.9%) than they do overall (21.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (40.6%) than overall (44%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo W 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas L 30-10 CBS 9/24/2023 New England L 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/29/2023 at New York - CBS

