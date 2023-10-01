Will Derek Carr Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derek Carr did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Take a look at Carr's stats below.
Heading into Week 4, Carr is averaging 212.0 passing yards per game (636 total). Other season stats include two TD passes, two interceptions and a 65.5% completion percentage (57-for-87), plus six carries for zero yards.
Derek Carr Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Carr 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|57
|87
|65.5%
|636
|2
|2
|7.3
|6
|0
|0
Carr Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
