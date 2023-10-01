The New Orleans Saints (2-1) will square off against their NFC South-rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) in a matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 40 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints go up against the Buccaneers. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Saints have led one time, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing three points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Buccaneers have been leading in one game and have been behind in two games.

2nd Quarter

In three games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In three contests this year, the Saints have been outscored in the fourth quarter in every game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 2.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.7 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have won that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this year, the Saints have led after the first half two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half one time (1-0).

So far in 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in one game, have trailed after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game this season (1-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

New Orleans' offense is averaging eight points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.7 points on average in the second half.

Through three games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

