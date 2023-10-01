The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in a battle of NFC South foes.

How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints average just two fewer points per game (17.7) than the Buccaneers give up (19.7).

The Saints collect 314.7 yards per game, 44.3 fewer yards than the 359 the Buccaneers allow per outing.

New Orleans rushes for 93.3 yards per game, just 9.7 fewer yards than the 103 that Tampa Bay allows per contest.

The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Buccaneers have forced (7).

Saints Home Performance

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina W 20-17 ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay L 18-17 FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston - FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video

