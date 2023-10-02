As of October 2 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Saints are 13th-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 29th, according to computer rankings.

The Saints were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 14th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The Saints have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.

The Saints have yet to go over the total this year.

The Saints have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

New Orleans has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Saints are totaling 285.3 yards per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 304.3 yards allowed per game.

The Saints are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank ninth defensively with 19 points allowed per game.

Saints Impact Players

In four games, Derek Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game), with two TDs and two INTs, and completing 64.5%.

In four games, Chris Olave has 23 receptions for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs.

In four games, Rashid Shaheed has 12 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and one score.

In four games, Michael Thomas has 22 receptions for 219 yards (54.8 per game) and zero scores.

In four games for the Saints, Alontae Taylor has registered 1.0 sack and 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +50000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +5000 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +10000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +50000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +50000 15 December 17 Giants - +15000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.